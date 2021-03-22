David C. Jackson

David Cleo Jackson was born August 14th, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He lived in Georgia his adult life. David was preceded in death by his father Ray Jackson, mother Ione Jackson and two brothers Danny and Donald.
He is survived by his wife Karen Jackson, his daughter Melissa Purvis of McDonough, GA and her children Brooke and Bailey, his daughter Candice and her spouse Noah Gulledge of Thomaston, GA and their children Jones, Artis and Zeke, his daughter Katie and her spouse Kalum Alverson of Molena, GA and their children Hayden, Trenton, Milow and Dean, his son Randy Coots of Meansville, GA and his children Eric and Gracie and his youngest son David Ray Jackson of Meansville, GA. He is also survived by four brothers, two sisters and nieces and nephews too many to count.
He was a police officer for 10 years with the City of Hampton then a general contractor for 30+ years. He loved to fish and hunt. He loved to cook and garden. David valued the many friendships he had and always cherished time spent with them, especially good friend and neighbor Linda Morris, who was there for him when family couldn’t be.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Pitts officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, March 18, 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.