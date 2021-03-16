Gwen Robinson

Gwen Balliew Robinson, age 56, of Molena, passed away March 12, 2021. She grew up in Riverdale, graduating from Riverdale Senior High School, where she excelled at competitive cheerleading. Gwen's entire professional career was in State Government with various agencies until serving as assistant to then Governor Sonny Perdue. She was so honored to be chosen by him personally, saying “nothing she could ever do would top that” so retired on that high note in 2011.
Gwen loved life, had an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. Gwen was passionate about many things including fox hunting, politics, and undeniable love for all animals. She spent her life loving and caring for others. She touched so many lives and anyone who knew Gwen will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her mother: Sandra Balliew; niece: Jerrica Price; sisters: Regina Balliew and Gayle Miller; nieces and nephews: Sandi Metcalf, Eric Bass, Crystal Hambrick, and Caitlyn Hambrick; extended family, and a multitude of friends.
It was Gwen’s wish to be cremated. No services are planned.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 1844 Bottoms Road, Concord, GA 30206.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gwen’s honor to the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, https://www.vetmed.auburn.edu/give/ who cared for all her furbabies.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.