Tennis team starts strong

The Pike County High School tennis teams have started the season strong and will host Americus on Thursday, March 18 with matches starting around 4 p.m.
The girls and boys teams have competed against Upson-Lee, Peach County and Mary Persons and played Central Macon Tuesday, March 16. The boys are 2-1 for the season and the girls are 1-1. The teams will travel to face Crisp County March 25 and Jackson March 29 on the road for the final two matches of the season.
The boys tennis team includes Brannon Lopez, Brooks Huber, Davis Huber, Jeffrey Roberts, Andrew Tingle, Sagen Patel, Sam MacWilliams, Alec Macwilliams and Kaleb Benton.
The girls tennis team includes Skyler Howell, Kelsey Bates, Layna Garrett, Julianne Grubb, Alexis Barker, Julianna Dalton, Lenox Hardy, Ansley Brisendine, Audrey Brisendine, Paisley Matthews, Addison Johnson and Madison Smith.