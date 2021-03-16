Concord offers citizens internet access

After years of planning, the City of Concord became a high speed wireless internet provider this month.
“Although this is a historical moment for our community, there’s no time to stop and celebrate because there is much work yet to be done,” said mayor John Strickland.
The first phase of service involves people who can physically see the city’s water tank from their home or business.
“We have successfully connected over a dozen customers within a week’s time,” said Strickland. “As these people are connected, we will then be able to extend service to customers who don’t have visual contact with the city’s water tank.”
The high speed wireless internet access started in Concord on March 4. In addition to the signal already in place on the city’s tank, plans for further expansion are underway to erect a tower on the west outer end of the town which will allow further coverage as well.
Concord mayor Strickland noted that prices were not set with the intention of the city making money from the service.
The current package offered for citizens who live inside the city limits is 25 mbps (unlimited) for a flat $45 per month with no contract or fees added. For those who live outside the city limit, the same package will be offered at $55 per month.
The installation price ranges from $150-$175 depending on the customer’s preferences.
Interested citizens who live within two miles of downtown Concord are asked to email cityofconcord@bellsouth.net and include a physical address and a contact number rather than calling city hall so the clerk will have a record of the inquiry for future planning.