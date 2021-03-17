/Unitedbank
Fun in the Park Cornhole Tourney set for March 20

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Wednesday, March 17. 2021
Pike’s Hope4Tomorrow Optimist Club will host the Sparkling Fun in the Park Cornhole Tournament at Zebulon City Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20. There will be cash prizes for first and second place winners and the event will include food, vendors, music and more.

The cost for teams to register is $30 and those interested may call Rufus Clemmons at 678-544-1218, Vanetta Moss at 678-972-0243 or Brad Wilson at 678-873-8421. Zebulon City Park is at 7817 Highway 19 in Zebulon.

“We have a few vendors spot open for only $25 and Cornhole Teams for $30. The winners of the tournament will receive cash prizes and we are looking forward to everyone bringing their families out to enjoy the games, food and music,” said Clemmons.

Vendors at the event will include items such as candles, antiques, tye dye shirts, sports attire and Drink 2 Shrink juice as well as Georgia Military College, real estate agents, a job recruiter and booths providing information on domestic abuse, mental health, cyber security and ministry in jails and prisons.
