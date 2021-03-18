Acts of Love helps Ugandan families overcome poverty

After trips to Uganda, Pike resident Melinda Fowler decided to help struggling families in the country by providing training and resources to help them support themselves through Acts of Love Uganda. Her first trip to Uganda was in 2008 and she worked for a ministry providing food to Christian schools there for several years.
“I grew up a Baptist minister’s daughter so I was always aware of missions: meeting missionaries, giving to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and the Annie Armstrong Easter offering, but I never dreamed that this little girl from Georgia would some day lose her heart to missions in Africa. The closest I had ever been to Africa growing up was watching National Geographic. It’s amazing how God works his plans for your life if you allow it,” said Melinda.
She has taken 15 different trips to Uganda and on a trip in 2014, she met Chrystal Quintana who helped found Acts of Love Uganda. She said the people of Uganda are especially in need now because of the effects of the global pandemic.
“Acts of Love Uganda mainly helps people in the Katogo Slum in Gaba, which is near Kampala. It is on the edge of Lake Victoria and every rainy season the slum floods and the people have to sleep standing up in their huts to keep from drowning, or move to higher ground until the waters recede.”
“Last year was especially bad because the waters did not recede as quickly as they usually do. All of the flooding makes malaria very bad there. Added to that was the lockdown by the Ugandan government to keep COVID-19 out. Schools, stores, public transportation (which is what almost everyone uses) and everything was shutdown for a very long period of time. So kids were at home, but parents could not work or do anything to buy food. It was very hard on everyone. Schools there are just now opening back.”
Acts of Love gives donors from all over the world a chance to change the lives of families in the some of the poorest places on the planet.
“Some of the ways we help families is to give them a pair of pigs or pair of goats and they can breed them and sell them or eat them and keep the production going,” said Melinda. “We also give sewing machines to ladies who took a sewing class so they could sew for their own families and also sew clothes to sell. We gave one lady some clothes that had been donated to us here in America and she started her own boutique. She is now doing well for her family."
Through the Pay It Forward program, Acts of Love helps families in rural areas of Uganda get chickens, pigs, goats and cows. It helps families add critical nutrients to their diets by eating the eggs, the meat produced by their animals and drinking milk. In addition they can supplement income from animal reproduction and sales, which enables families to send their kids to school, improve their homes, and create a brighter future for their families. In Uganda, chickens cost $7, pigs are $140, piglets are $27, pregnant pigs are $200, goats are $68, cows are $350, pregnant cows are $400 and a sewing machine is $94.
Acts of Love also has an economic development option for donors that provides resources to increase the level of income for families in need, such as providing resources for a clothing boutique or food market.
“In 2008, I took my first of 15 trips so far to Uganda. Even though I had seen so many pictures and heard so many stories from people that had gone on previous trips, I was completely overwhelmed with what I saw, smelled and experienced. There was trash everywhere, but there were also so many beautiful places to see. The people there were truly happy. Even though they had nothing materially, they were happy people. They knew that true joy comes from God and not material things,” said Melinda. “We are so spoiled here in America. We sit here in our comfortable houses watching television with plenty of food, flip a switch and have electricity, air conditioners/heat, grocery stores, turn on a faucet and have clean drinking water, plenty of clothes and vehicles. I found that the huts I saw on National Geographic are real. I have been in some of them. Sometimes a family of six or seven or even more would live in a tiny hut, sleeping on a dirt floor, doing their cooking in a pot outside. The yards are very tiny and a lot of times just dirt, but they take such pride in raking the dirt. My heart was so heavy for them. I felt so guilty for what I take for granted here. I absolutely fell in love with the people there. Every trip I take leaves a little more of my heart there. I think everyone should take a trip to a third world country at least once in their lives. Their outlook would never be the same.”
In the future, Melinda and Chrystal hope Acts of Love will operate a small store with three or four classrooms behind it so ladies will be taught a trade and be able to sell their items in the store to provide their families with needed income.
“We are not sure how this will come to pass, but we know God will take care of it,” she said.
According to compassion.com, more than half of Uganda’s population lives on less than $2 a day. In Africa, malnutrition contributes to nearly half of all deaths in children under age 5, which is 3 million young lives a year. Uganda is a landlocked and fertile country with many lakes and rivers. Some 84% of the population live in rural areas and rely on subsistence agriculture. The population is 39 million, the life expectancy is 59 years and around 84 percent of the population lives in rural areas.
To donate or find out more, go to Facebook Acts of Love Uganda and instagram acts_of_love_uganda, send checks to Acts of Love Uganda, PO Box 1030, Zebulon, GA 30295, call 770-584-5992, email actsofloveuganda1@gmail.com or go to ActsofLoveUganda.org.