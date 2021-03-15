Pike County’s number of confirmed cases for the past two weeks dropped again to 22, down from 24, 28, 41, 89 and 93 in the previous two week periods.
However, there were two additional deaths due to COVID-19 as of March 15, with 23 confirmed deaths, 11 probable deaths, 66 hospitalizations and a total of 999 confirmed cases since last March.
The average age of COVID-19 victims in Pike is 73 years old and of the 22 deaths, only nine were confirmed as having underlying conditions. The youngest victims were a 42-year-old female and a 46-year-old male.
COVID-19 cases drop in Pike; deaths added
