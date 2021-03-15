/Unitedbank
/Eedition

COVID-19 cases drop in Pike; deaths added

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in COVID-19 Monitor
Monday, March 15. 2021
Pike County’s number of confirmed cases for the past two weeks dropped again to 22, down from 24, 28, 41, 89 and 93 in the previous two week periods.

However, there were two additional deaths due to COVID-19 as of March 15, with 23 confirmed deaths, 11 probable deaths, 66 hospitalizations and a total of 999 confirmed cases since last March.

The average age of COVID-19 victims in Pike is 73 years old and of the 22 deaths, only nine were confirmed as having underlying conditions. The youngest victims were a 42-year-old female and a 46-year-old male.

The number of cases in Pike County schools have dropped significantly over the past several weeks and was down to three confirmed cases in students and zero confirmed cases in adults as of March 12.

The number of students quarantined has dropped significantly as well from hundreds each week to only 4 quarantined students and zero quarantined adults.

Since school started in August, there has been a total of 193 COVID-19 positive students and 84 adults in the school system. There has been a total of 2,414 students and 187 adults who returned from quarantine.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter