Mary Meadows

Mrs. Mary Laney Meadows, age 92, of Zebulon, wife of the late George Richard Meadows who retired as a Lieutenant with the City of Atlanta Police Department, and the daughter of the late George Vasco Laney and Alline Studdard Laney, passed away March 10, 2021.
She was employed as an Office Supervisor with the State of Georgia, Human Resources in the Social Security Disability Section in Decatur, Georgia, retiring in 1984. She moved to Madison, GA where she resided for 17 years and was an active member of Centennial Baptist Church in Rutledge, GA. She moved to Zebulon, GA in 2001, to be near her daughter and grandsons and has been an active member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Griffin, GA since that time.
She dedicated her life to being an extraordinary mother, grandmother and friend. She was their greatest advocate supporting all family members and friends alike through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Her mission in life was to improve the lives of others.
She was passionate about nature, and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in her garden working with flowers or feeding birds. She loved God and was guided in thought and action by His word.
Survivors include her daughter: Cathy Meadows Takle (Leiv); son: Ted Richard Meadows; grandsons: Jason Scott Willis (Jessie) and Shane Keith Willis (Jennifer); nephews: Jere Laney Pruett (Rita) and William “Sonny” Pruett (Donna); niece: Patricia Scoby (Duane); her special friend and companion: James Cook; great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and wonderful Christian friends.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 14, at 12:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Harvey Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 14550 US 19, Griffin, GA 30224.
