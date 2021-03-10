Riley Chancellor Nuce age 16 of Meansville Ga., passed away Sunday March 7, 2021.
Riley was born on May 25, 2004, in Bibb County, to Derek Chad Nuce and Diane Chancellor Nuce. He was a student at Pike County High School, was on the basketball team, and ran track and cross country. He was also a member of the Pike County FFA and the Pike County Christian Athletes.
Survivors include his parents, Chad and Diane Nuce of Meansville, brother, Colby Nuce of Meansville, paternal grandmother, Carolyn Lawhon of Griffin, grandfather, Lawrence Morgan (Linda) Nuce of Las Vegas, maternal grandparents, Brian (Ruth) Chancellor of Griffin, uncles, David (Ashley) Chancellor, Richard Bishoff, aunt, Rhonda (Lance) Landrum, great-aunt, Katie Fews, and cousins, Tori Chancellor, Alex Chancellor, Ella Chancellor, Shelby Ericsson, Dominic Agnes, Dylan Agnes, and Ryan Agnes.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
In lieu flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Pike County FFA, Pike County Christian Athletes, Pike County High School ATTN: Shane Moore at 331 Pirate Dr. Zebulon, GA 30295.
Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
706-647-9681