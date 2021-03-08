Pirates and Lady Pirates soccer teams add to records

The Pirates faced a similar challenge in a very tall and skilled Wolverine squad. As is usually the case in high school soccer, there were club teammates from fall season facing off against each other in the spring, which usually makes for a physical, chippy game. Both the Pirates and the Wolverines had plenty of speed and skill and there were several chances created for both teams. The Pirates came close to an opening goal at 25 minutes, with a nasty foul just outside the box on Matt Webb, but the foul was ruled free kick and the Pirates were unable to convert. Just two minutes later, the Pirates scored a goal that ended up getting waived off with Matt Webb being judged offside. It took until the last minute of the half before Allen Davis was able to redirect a Victor Avila free kick past the Union Grove keeper to give the Pirates the lead 1-0 at the half. The second half featured more back and forth action as the Wolverines better conditioning and substitution patterns wore down the Pirates, who had to defend with intensity the last few minutes of the match and were happy to leave with a hard fought 1-0 victory.
The Pirates opened their 2-AAA region campaign by hosting the Crisp County Cougars Friday, Feb. 26 at Pirate Stadium on another rainy and cold night. The Lady Pirates were back at full strength and improved their play from earlier in the week. The Lady Cougars scored early on the Lady Pirates to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Coming out of the half, the Pirates leaned on their seniors and were able to score three second half goals from Anna Chasteen and Chelsie Moore, handing the Lady Cougars a 3-1 loss.
The varsity boys led the Cougars wire to wire, scoring early and often. Matt Webb scored the first of his five goals in the first 10 minutes off a free kick, where Crisp County could not get an organized wall in front of the ball and Webb was able to fire the ball into the net from 30 yards out. Matt added to his tally at 13 minutes with a goal from the left side off a Jake Richardson cross. Several minutes later Ozzie O’Steen got on the score sheet with a goal from the left side off a Matt Webb assist. Webb nearly scored again with 8 minutes left after being fouled by the keeper, but his penalty kick bounced off the right goal upright. The half ended with Pike leading 3-0. The second half started in a rain shower, but it did not cool off the Pirates. Matt Webb was fouled by the keeper in the box at 49 minutes and converted the penalty to make the score 4-0. Crisp County was able to get on the scoreboard at five minutes later after keeper Ryan Brooks deflected a penalty kick, but the shooter tapped in the rebound to make the score 4-1 Pirates. Christian Fowler scored 68 minutes after pouncing on a shot spilled by the Cougar keeper to bring the score to 5-1. After this goal, the Pirates decided to rest some of the starters and allow the bench to get some experience. The Pirates played keep away for the last 10 minutes, but the bench players created several scoring chances. At 75 minutes Matt Webb scored his fourth goal off of a corner kick to increase the lead to 6-1 and then added his fifth, and final goal, in the 80th minute to close out the game as a 7-1 victory for the Pirates.
The Pirates headed to Sharpsburg on March 2 to face the 7A East Coweta Indians and then traveled to Fort Valley on Friday, March 5 for another region contest against the Peach County Trojans. The Lady Pirates hold a 4-1-1 record and are ranked sixth in the 3A classification. The Pirates team are 5-0-1 and are ranked second in the state in 3A.