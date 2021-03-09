The USDA has distributed more than 132 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the most recent deliver of 1,300 boxes to Pike County.
The original delivery was delayed but the foods will be delivered instead on Saturday, March 20 starting around 9 a.m. as USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes are distributed at the Old Mt. Calvary Outreach Center at 480 Second Street in Concord.
“Please come as early as possible due to the perishability of the items,” said Trisha Dabbs who helped get the word out about the delivery.
The Farmers to Families Food Box program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
USDA partners with national, regional and local distributors to purchase and distribute agricultural products to Americans in need.