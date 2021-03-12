Backpack Program adds new items

The Pike County Backpack Program packs nearly 80 bags with easy-to-prepare meals for the entire weekend so local students won’t go hungry. During previous years, the program has provided meals for 41 weekends and delivered around 2,500 backpack bags for the year.
Recently, fresh fruit was added to the items given to the 77 local students who take the bags of food home each Friday. There are many ways to help with the program, from laying out the foods on Monday for easier packing on Tuesday, to donating financially and spreading the word, picking up foods, delivering the bags to the schools and bus barn.
The Backpack Program has been successful thanks to volunteers from local churches and civic organizations.
“As the Pike County Backpack Program has matured, we’ve realized that our team has the capacity and desire to give the children our best,” said Mike Cox. “Several people have stepped up to provide nutritious fruit. We are striving to provide a unique experience to the children with fruit they don’t normally have in their homes.”
To find out more, find the Pike County Backpack Program on Facebook. To donate fruit or give financially, contact Mike Cox at 770-755-0134 or at mikecox@christchapelga.com.