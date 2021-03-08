Man arrested in Pike after vehicle, foot chase

A man was arrested in Zebulon after being stopped on Highway 19 north near the Pike County line for traffic violations. Ricci Dennard, 41, of Albany, GA fled from Upson Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mario Cromer and Meriwether County Sgt. Jay Rogers at a high rate of speed and travelled into Pike County. Dennard sped from the officers at speeds of more than 100 mph.
Dennard pulled down an embankment south of Zebulon and fled on foot after meeting an oncoming Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The suspect was quickly apprehended by deputies with the assistance of K9 Millie. As Dennard was running from officers, he was dumping a white powdery substance from the contents of his backpack.
Dennard assaulted an officer as he was arrested, hitting him in the face. His back pack contained 4.1 pounds of cocaine in both powder and crack form and more than $3,000 in cash. The street value of the drugs confiscated is over $70,000.
Dennard is being held without bond in the Upson County Jail on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude, trafficking cocaine and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.