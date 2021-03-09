Vaccine offered to teachers

More than 2.3 million vaccines have been given in Georgia so far, with new groups now eligible for vaccination, including educators and school staff (public and private), adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents with children with complex medical conditions.
A total of 1,529 vaccines had been administered in Pike County as of March 8. Of those, 1,070 were given the first dose and 459 received the second dose, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Around 150 Pike County School employees will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday, March 19 in the Collaboration Room at our Ninth Grade Academy.
When vaccine is available, the District 4 Public Health appointment line at 762-888-8180 is open for those who qualify to schedule their vaccine appointments. The normal operation hours of the appointment call center are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday when vaccine is available. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine. A drive-thru first vaccination clinic was held Tuesday, March 9 by the Pike County Health Department.
Vaccine is also still available for healthcare workers in clinical settings, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, law enforcement officers and fire personnel and adults 65 and older.