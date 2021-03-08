COVID-19 cases continue to decrease

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, confirmed COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline in Pike County, down to 24 over the past two weeks as of March 8. The numbers dropped from 28 cases the previous two weeks and show a steady decline from 41, 67, 86 and 93 in the previous two-week periods.
There have been a total of 989 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike since last March with 21 deaths, 11 probable deaths and 66 hospitalizations.
Cases have dropped in Pike schools also.
As of March 5, there was only one confirmed student with COVID-19 and one adult in the Pike school system.
There were only 11 quarantined students, down from 299 on Feb. 5. The school has seen a total of 191 positive cases in students and 84 in adults since school started. There have been 2,407 students quarantined for close contact to other students and 186 for exposure to adults with COVID-19.