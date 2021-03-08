Pike County High School student Riley Nuce died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident on Sunday, March 7.
He was a 16-year-old student and his classmates and staff at the high school mourned his passing Monday.
He was riding a Polaris ATV in Upson County with his younger brother who was riding another ATV. The Polaris overturned in a field off Andrews Chapel Road just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
He was a Team Lead at Chick-Fil-A in Griffin.
Riley is the son of Diane and Chad Nuce. Chad is a partner in the law firm of Pasley, Nuce, Mallory & Davis.
Riley is the third PCHS student to die this school year including the late Haleigh Marie Poole and Jamori Williams.