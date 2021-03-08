/Unitedbank
Updated: Local teen killed in ATV wreck

Monday, March 8. 2021
Updated: 3 days ago
Pike County High School student Riley Nuce died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident on Sunday, March 7.

He was a 16-year-old student and his classmates and staff at the high school mourned his passing Monday.

He was riding a Polaris ATV in Upson County with his younger brother who was riding another ATV. The Polaris overturned in a field off Andrews Chapel Road just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

He was a Team Lead at Chick-Fil-A in Griffin.

Riley is the son of Diane and Chad Nuce. Chad is a partner in the law firm of Pasley, Nuce, Mallory & Davis.

Riley is the third PCHS student to die this school year including the late Haleigh Marie Poole and Jamori Williams.
