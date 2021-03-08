On March 2, 2021, Susan Whitaker Kelley, loving mother and wife, passed away at the age of 73 in Canton, Georgia.
Susan was born in 1948 in Kinston, North Carolina to the late Al and Helen Whitaker. She attended Grangier High School and Campbell University. In 1970, she joined Delta Airlines as a flight attendant and became engaged to Phillip Kelley of Hudson, Michigan. They married in 1971 and settled in Concord, Georgia where they raised their family. Throughout her life, Susan worked as a school teacher and volunteered for various charities.
Susan’s family and friends remember her as a compassionate, kind-hearted person who never met a stranger. She had a passion for gardening, cooking, animals and small-talk. Susan enjoyed reading, watching movies, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her four granddaughters. Growing up near the coast, Susan loved being at the beach and spent most summers in Hatteras, North Carolina with her family. She also enjoyed the mountains of North Georgia, where she lived for the latter part of her life.
Susan is survived by her husband, Phillip Kelley, her daughters, Laura Yates, Laura Hemschot, Leigh Chandler and Lesley Kelley, her granddaughters, Hannah and Sophia Hemschot and Olivia and Alexandra Chandler, her brothers, Rom and Bill Whitaker as well as her large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Helen Whitaker and her sister, Helen Carter.