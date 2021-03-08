/Unitedbank
Gary Donald Hettermann

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, March 8. 2021
Gary Donald Hettermann, age 65, of Concord, passed away March 5, 2021. Gary grew up in College Park, son of the late Donald Peter Hettermann and Louise Twigg Hettermann. He graduated from Lake Shore High School in 1973, and then began his career as a cleaner at Southern Airways.  He earned his mechanic’s license from Atlanta Area Tech and then worked as an airplane mechanic. He retired as a manager in the Hanger at Northwest Airlines after a 32-year career in the airline industry. He also loved flying and received his pilot’s license in 1980. Gary could always tell a good story. He had a passion for motorcycles, camping and traveling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janie Hettermann.
 
He is survived by his wife: Cassandra Hettermann; children: Gary David Hettermann (Kim) of Senoia, GA and Amy Hettermann McClanahan (Phillip) of Kathleen, GA; step-son: Karlton Waddell of Barnesville, GA; grandchildren: Garrett, Austin, Emma and Bentley; sister: Kay Hettermann Chester of Edwards, CO; and nephews.
 
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Elliott officiating.  Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home. 
