Gary Donald Hettermann, age 65, of Concord, passed away March 5, 2021. Gary grew up in College Park, son of the late Donald Peter Hettermann and Louise Twigg Hettermann. He graduated from Lake Shore High School in 1973, and then began his career as a cleaner at Southern Airways. He earned his mechanic’s license from Atlanta Area Tech and then worked as an airplane mechanic. He retired as a manager in the Hanger at Northwest Airlines after a 32-year career in the airline industry. He also loved flying and received his pilot’s license in 1980. Gary could always tell a good story. He had a passion for motorcycles, camping and traveling.
Gary Donald Hettermann
