Mr. Wesley Lamar Heath, age 71 of Zebulon, GA passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Heath was born in Barnesville, GA on Tuesday, November 8, 1949 to the late Wesley Young Heath and the late Katie & Eddie Piper. He worked at Olive Garden as a Supervisor and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Wesley enjoyed art, music, and antiques.
Wesley is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Martha & Phil Wise; special cousin, Mary Latham; nieces and their husbands, Denise & Jerome Finley, Kathy & Tim Zellner, Cindy Bonds; nephew and his wife, Brian & Haley Milner; several great nieces and great nephews also survive.
A graveside funeral service for Mr. Wesley Heath will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Lamar Memory Gardens with Pastor Allen Newman officiating. Friends may visit the family following the service at Calvary Baptist Church; 640 Rose Avenue., Barnesville, GA 30204.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lamar Arts, J. Joel Edwards Library in Pike County, or Lamar Ferst Readers.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Heath family.
