On Saturday, February 27, 2021 Wanda Yvette Calvert Anderson loving mother of two children, passed away at age 49.
Yvette was born on January 11, 1972 in Griffin, GA. She received her Registered Nursing degree in 1992 and served in hospitals across the country as well as serving as a helicopter flight nurse.
She loved being a cowgirl and getting her saddle therapy every chance she got.
Yvette was preceded in death by her father, Bill Calvert and her mother, Judy Martin. She is survived by her two children, Nathan Anderson and Alysa Anderson, sisters and brother, Yvonne and Mark Mays, Yalonda and Tim Mercer, Bill and Geraldine Calvert, & April and Scott Hollis as well as nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at the First Assembly of God Church at 2:00 pm
552 GA-18, Barnesville, GA 30204.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association in her honor.