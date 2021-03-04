Mrs. Laura Christine Adams, age 85 of The Rock Ga, passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Adams was born on April 27, 1935 in Thomaston, GA, to the late Edgar Nalor Matthews, and the late Lucinda Sarah Ann Pike Matthews. She worked for the Accounting Department at Thomaston Mills and was a member of Vega Community Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kenneth Adams, and son, Johnny Keith Legg.
Survivors include her son, Terry (Karen) Adams of Meansville, grandchildren, Sam (Ashley) Adams, Laura (James) Hutchins, Kyle (Kristi) Legg, Brandon Legg, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fincher Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
Coggins Funeral Home, 321 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, GA 30286, 706-647-9681