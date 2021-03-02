Wisteria Festival and Talent Show planned for April

The Williamson Wisteria Festival will be held Friday, April 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. and again Saturday, April 3 from 9 to 4 p.m. at the Benson Hilley Walking Trail Park in downtown Williamson.
The festival will include arts and crafts, collectibles, antiques, children’s activities and festival foods and drinks.
The Williamson Wisteria Festival Talent Showcase will feature area talent starting at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2 with a $100 prize going to the top act. All family-friendly acts are welcome.
Call 770-227-8380 or go to CityOfWilliamsonGa.org for more information about the talent show, the festival or to become a vendor.