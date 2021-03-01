Vaccine to be offered to new group

Effective March 8, new groups will be eligible for vaccination, including educators and school staff (public and private), adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents with children with complex medical conditions.
A website - MyVaccineGeorgia.com - has been set up by the state to help citizens register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who don’t qualify for the vaccination at the time of registration will be notified when they qualify for the vaccination.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pike have dropped considerably to 28 in the past two weeks, compared to 41, 67, 86 and 93 in the previous two-week periods, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report on March 1. There have been 21 deaths due to the illness in Pike and a total of 977 confirmed cases since March 2020.
According to the Pike County school system, the number of current positive students had dropped from 19 to 0 as of Feb. 26, compared to Feb. 12 numbers. The number of positive adults in the school system dropped to one from four. The number of those currently quarantined for close contact to COVID-19 positive students dropped to only nine from 201 and those quarantined for close contact with adults dropped to 0 from six. Since the school year started, there have been a total of 190 COVID-19 positive students and 84 positive adults in the school system with a total of 2,403 students returning from quarantine and 185 adults.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Feb. 26 extending the Public Health State of Emergency through April 6.
According to the GA DPH Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, more than 2 million vaccines have been distributed in the state with 1,240 administered to Pike citizens as of March 1.
The U.S Food and Drug Administration recently authorized emergency use for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“This single-dose, effective Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will significantly increase the state’s ability to safely and efficiently vaccinate more Georgians,” said Gov. Kemp. “The Georgia Department of Public Health expects that approximately 83,000 doses will be made available in the first week, and our goal is to get those vaccines administered as quickly as possible.”