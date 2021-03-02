Lady Pirates basketball makes it to playoffs

The Pike County High School girls basketball team played hard all season and advanced to the state playoffs in Savannah.
The team went 11-9 for the season and were coached by John Kovzel and Melissa Whitley.
“We had a very challenging schedule this year and we finished third in the toughest region in the state,” said coach Kovzel who has been head coach for the Lady Pirates for three seasons.
It was the first time for the team to make it to the state playoffs during his tenure.
“We lost in the first round state playoffs in Savannah but they worked extremely hard to make it that far,” he said.
“This team is very special. We had just one senior, however, she played a key role. We will have a lot of returning players next season.”
The Lady Pirates varsity basketball team included senior Anna Chasteen, juniors Erin Bonazza, Lauren Smith, Jaime Corbin and Railee Wilson, sophomores Jada Colbert, Callie Williams, JaKayah Draugn and Zy Thompson and freshmen Bennesia Wilkins, Lily Alpough, Jada Hawkins, Kenleigh Smith and Sara Moon.