Mr. Douglas Edward “Ed” Jones, Sr., age 96, of Meansville, passed away February 26, 2021, at his home. He was born in Pike County, son of the late Troy Wise Jones and Mattie Lizzie Williams Jones. Mr. Jones was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He retired after 22 years of military service. He was a mechanic who owned and operated an Amoco station in Zebulon for many years. He also worked at Hometown Hardware on the square in Zebulon until he permanently retired. He was very well known for his homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, and biscuits. He served his church, First Baptist of Zebulon, for many years by preparing the men’s fellowship breakfast. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William "Billy" Kelly Jones, Leamon "Bub" Wise Jones, and Leland Troy Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Hester Doan Jones; sister: Margaret O'Barr of Zebulon; daughter and son-in-law: Patti and Ben Maxedon of Zebulon; sons and a daughter-in-law: Doug Jones of Meansville and Leland and Gandy Jones of Locust Grove; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, February 28, 3:00-5:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1st, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Ed Hoard officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Zebulon.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.