Len Hoshall Camp was born December 6, 1923 in the Adamsville area of Atlanta, GA to John Paul Camp and Alice Hildebrand Camp. He was the youngest of five children. His family moved to Chamblee, GA in the 1930’s. He was a graduate of Chamblee High School where he met his future wife, Evelyn Johnson. Len turned 18 the day before Pearl Harbor attack enlisting in the U.S. Navy following graduation where he served in various capacities earning the rank of 1st Class Seaman. He was a lifelong member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist of Atlanta. Len was the founder and co-owner of Kleen Rite Kleeners of Chamblee.
After retiring, the family relocated to Alpharetta where Len and his son, Mark, were the owners of Mar-Len Stables. In 2000, Len and Evelyn moved to the mountains of Waynesville, NC where they enjoyed beautiful views daily. He and Evelyn loved to travel in their motorhome all over the U.S. and Canada after he retired for several decades. The couple moved to Concord in 2019 to be closer to their son, Mark. Len Camp passed away at the age of 97 on February 25, 2021.
Len is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter, Mary Camp Patrick of Young Harris, GA. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Evelyn Camp; son, Mark Camp (Beth) of Concord; grandchildren: Dr. Scott Camp (Sabrina) of Macon, Kyle Camp of Statham, Lindsey Rickman (John David) of Gray, and Meredith Camp of Athens; great-grandchildren: Ansley, Reese and Sawyer.
A memorial will be held Sunday, March 7th at 2 pm at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon who is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of Christ, Scientist of Atlanta www.christianscienceatlanta.com\donations.