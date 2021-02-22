Mrs. Helen Mae Mangham age 105 of Molena Ga, passed away Friday February 19, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Mangham was born on August 2, 1915 in Pike County, to the late James William Mangham and the late Essie Virginia Bankston Mangham. She was formerly employed with the William Carter Company where she worked for many years. Mrs. Mangham was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother William D. Mangham.
Survivors include her son Mr. Norman Mangham of Meansville, Ga., sisters Mrs. Rosalie King of Molena Ga., Mrs. Grace Ward of Molena Ga., Mrs. Virginia Brooks of Molena Ga., three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Sunday February 21, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, Coggins Funeral Home, 321 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, GA 30286, 706-647-9681