Mr. Robert Donald “Don” Gordy, age 78, of Meansville, passed away February 18, 2021, at Upson Regional Medical Center. He was born in Molena, son of the late Frank Gordy and Hilda Mooney Gordy.
Don lived in the Meansville area most of his life and attended Grammer school in Lifsey Springs. He was a field archaeologist with a career spanning 50 years. As a graduate student at the University of Georgia he studied and worked under Dr. Arthur Kelly, who had earlier directed the work at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. Don later worked for the Columbus Museum on several other important studies in the state, at Westville and the Singer-Moye Mounds near Lumpkin, the Lake Walter F. George Dam Mound site near Fort Gaines, and the Middle Flint River Survey. His fieldwork on the Flint River’s Lake Blackshear Survey discovered over 200 sites. Much of his life’s work is on display at the Columbus Museum.
Don was active in his community, serving as the Mayor of Meansville. Don’s greatest interest was archaeology, but he also enjoyed making pottery, gardening, golfing and bird watching.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Dick Sams.
He is survived by his friends: Gail Cauthen and her family of Meansville;
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Griffin with Pastor Michael Moody officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.