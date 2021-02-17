/Unitedbank
[PHOTO BY ROD REILLY] The Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program was renamed after its founder (above) recently as the decision was made to dissolve the Candler Field Museum and focus on the program that encourages and helps youth to find careers in aviation. A Friends of the Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program was started with a $35 membership fee per year.

Candler Field Museum dissolved; Youth Aviation Program named for Ron Alexander

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, February 17. 2021
It was recently announced that the Candler Field Museum board of directors unanimously decided to disband and focus on sustaining the Youth Aviation Program which provides learning opportunities to youth interested in all areas of the aviation industry.

“After the untimely passing of the museum’s founder, Ron Alexander, and the challenges that followed, the board determined the museum was no longer sustainable and have decided to divest the museum’s assets and pursue a different path,” said a statement to museum members. “Instead of focusing on history, we will focus all our energy on continuing Ron’s passion, the Youth Aviation Program.”

The board renamed the program the Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program (RAYAP) starting Feb. 1.

“The crown jewel at Peach State Aerodrome has always been the Youth Aviation Program,” the statement said. “In honor of Ron Alexander and his shared vision of the future, the board is proud to announce the new name for the program.”

In the past, Candler Field Museum supporters contributed $35 per year to be a museum member. While that program is discontinued, the membership for the Friends of the Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program is also $35 per year.

“The membership fee will go directly to support RAYAP. We hope you will continue to pledge your support to the mission started by Ron Alexander, Jim Hoak and all the mentors who have guided the youth over the last several years.”
