COVID-19 claims 20 lives here

Pike County had 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, down from 86 in the previous two weeks and 93 for the two weeks before that, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of press time Monday.
There are now 20 confirmed deaths in Pike since the start of the pandemic in March, 10 probable deaths and 60 hospitalizations. There were a total of 949 confirmed cases in Pike as of Feb. 15.
Of the 20 confirmed victims of the coronavirus, the average age was 70, the youngest was a 42-year-old male and the oldest was listed as 90+ years old on the Georgia Department of Public Health website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
Pike County schools are out for winter break until Monday, Feb. 22 so many of the quarantined students will return with all the other students. Since school started, there have been a total of 189 students with confirmed cases, including 71 at the high school, 55 at the middle school, 29 at the Ninth Grade Academy, 22 at the elementary, 11 at the primary and one at the pre-K schools. There have been a total of 82 adults in the school system with positive COVID-19 results. A total of 2,156 students have been quarantined during this school year and a total of 170 adults have been quarantined.