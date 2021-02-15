Mr. Emitt Paul Corbin, Jr., age 86, of Zebulon, passed away February 12, 2021, at his home. He was born in Norcross, son of the late Emitt Paul Corbin, Sr. and Sallie Adams Corbin. Mr. Corbin was the owner of Emitt’s Pinestraw for over 35 years. He was a hard working man who enjoyed traveling and camping. He loved his family dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Melvin Emitt Corbin, sister, Janet Bleckley, brothers, Edward Corbin and Claude Corbin.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Wanda Smith Corbin; children: Deborah Corbin Hayes (Sonny) of Barnesville, Vickie Corbin Escarsega (Joel) of Denton, TX, Randy Corbin (Michelle) of Pike County, and Rhonda Corbin Harwell (Rusty) of Zebulon; grandchildren: Michelle Hayes (Michael), Paul Hayes (Regina), Michael Corbin (Victoria), Alexis Corbin, Morgan Corbin, Brandy Rose (Gage), Colby Rose, Jason Corbin (Mandy), Breanna Corbin, Lulu Corbin, Jamie Corbin, Rebecca Daley (Jim) and J. R. Harwell; sister: Paulene Bentley (Louis) of Cumming; and several great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, February 16, 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel
Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Harwell officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.