Rita Grace Andrepont Craig, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Central, Louisiana went home on January 23, 2021. She was a devoted mother, maw-maw, and dedicated homemaker. She was affectionately known as “Mama Rita” or “Maw-Maw Rita” to all who knew her. Mama Rita enjoyed cooking and loved her family gatherings as often as possible. Her grandkids were her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Stacey Lynn Craig Robinson (Mookie) of Williamson, GA and Tonya Ann Craig Patterson (Scott) of Central, LA; son, Thomas “Tommy” Aaron Craig, II (Leigh Anne) of Watson, LA; brother, Andrew Andrepont (Ruby) of Ventress, LA; sister, Cecilia Andrepont Reeves (Ed) of Watson, LA; grandchildren, Stanley and Dalton Patterson, Blake Oliver (Sydney), Michael and Everette “Root” Robinson, Tori King (Paige) and Jacob Whaley (Leah); 3 great-grandchildren; 2 sister-in-laws, Toni Jackie Craig Pruitt and Carolyn Joy Craig; a special niece that was more of a sister, Jennifer McDonald; special friend/cousin, Debbie Aaron Olsen; godchild, Felicia Guiffreda, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Elsie Andrepont; husband, Thomas “Tommy” Aaron Craig, I; father and mother in law, Jack and Dorris Craig; daughter, Tacy Renea Craig; sisters, Beatrice Andrepont, Martha Louise Mire, Theresa L. Lorio (Cecil), and 1 brother, Joseph Clifton Andrepont.
Visitation will be held at Central Funeral Home at 9995 Hooper Rd, Central, LA 70818 on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM with the service beginning at noon. The graveside service will immediately follow at Blackwater United Methodist Church Cemetery, 10000 Blackwater Rd. Pallbearers will include all the grandchildren and honorary pallbearers will include Rocky Andrepont, Rory Galligan, Doug McDonald, and Todd Netherland.
The family wanted to recognize and thank some very special people that treated her like family when she moved to Pike County, including Megan Boseman and the staff at City Pharmacy of Zebulon, the entire Hatchett Family and Julie and Terry Jones.
The family wishes to thank Tionna, Mama’s special aid and Kacie Bankston and Brittney Dominano, her caregivers for their special love and care, and Cami Jorio for her love and friendship.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (225-236-0800)