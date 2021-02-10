PCHS graduation is Sunday, May 30 at AMS

Big news for seniors at Pike County High School was announced Friday as the school revealed graduation ceremonies will be held Sunday, May 30 at Atlanta Motor Speedway starting at 8 p.m.
The Class of 2021’s top students were announced as well as Caitlyn Foster earned the honor of being valedictorian and Davis Huber will be salutatorian. All Honor Graduates were recognized as well and thanked for all their hard work.
“Just because you are Honor Graduates doesn’t mean you took the easiest course load to get good grades,” said PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler who noted they were also the students with the best AP test grades and students who are dual enrolled in college as well. “You are the ones who make Pike County High School such high academic achievers.”
Teacher Laura Douglas announced the students voted as Mr. and Ms. Pike County High School (PiCoHi).
Mr. PiCoHi for the Class of 2021 will be John Lovett and Ms. PiCoHi for the Class of 2021 will be Alexis Patterson. The students to earn this honor must display outstanding citizenship, attitude, academics, service, leadership and sportsmanship.