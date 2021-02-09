Troopers of 106th class cleared

A Pike County man was among nearly an entire class of Georgia State Patrol troopers that was cleared after a January 2020 investigation resulted in their POST decertification and the subsequent firing of the troopers already hired.
Before the investigation was completed, the newly graduated troopers of the 106th trooper class were assigned to several posts throughout the state. Adam Salter of Pike County, who was assigned to GSP Post 26 in Thomaston, was terminated.
The Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, which oversees the certification of every state and local law enforcement officer in Georgia, cleared all but one member of the Georgia State Patrol’s 106th trooper class accused of cheating during their training. The trooper who actually cheated submitted his resignation and the other 32 were fired after an internal investigation determined they had passed an unsupervised speed detection exam with help. The 2019 training academy members reportedly cheated on the radar gun test.
The POST executive director Mike Ayers said the consistency of the cadets’ story helped confirm they were telling the truth since they were all adamant that they had been told by instructor that they could use computers and electronic devices and consult with one another on the test.
Of the 32 troopers wrongfully accused, 28 have filed whistleblower lawsuits against the agency according to attorney Jeff Peil who represents two of the clients.
“It appears those in charge didn’t want to take the blame and put it all back on the cadets,” Peil said.
One of the fired cadets, Daniel Cordell, said he thinks the academy was saving face since the class president and a squad leader of the 106th trooper class had already failed the test and it would be an embarrassment to the instructors if the rest of them didn’t pass.
POST found that while the troopers were not explicitly told to cheat by their instructors, they had no intention of sidestepping the rules.
“We know what we heard,” said Cordell, who noted that the test had not been proctored, as all other exams had been. “And we were taught to follow instructions or we’d be doing push-ups.”
Ayers said POST takes de-certification seriously.