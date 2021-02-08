Community mourns, remembers Jamori

A tragic accident took the life of 17-year-old Jamori Williams on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 2. Around 6:20 p.m. that evening, Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Fourth Street home in Concord where the accident happened inside the house. Jamori was transported for medical treatment but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. A firearm was dropped in an adjacent room and it discharged when it hit the floor, traveling through the wall at an upwards trajectory and striking Jamori.
“This was a tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all those involved,” said Maj. David Neal, investigator with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
A benefit fund was set up at the Williamson United Bank and donations to help with expenses may be made at all United Bank branches.
Jamori, known by his classmates as Mari, was a senior of the Class of 2021 at Pike County High School and students mourned his untimely death, gathering outside to remember him and pray for his family the day after the accident. Students at the high school, middle school and elementary school wore Jamori’s favorite basketball team’s colors - blue and gold for the Golden State Warriors - on Friday. During his high school years, Jamori had been a basketball player, FFA member and was a PCHS Pirate through and through.
“Jamori was a great kid, with a smile you’ll never forget. He was always in a great mood, and brightened everyone’s day. Jamori will be missed but not forgotten. The class of 2021 will not be the same without you and your smile,” said PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler.