Deaths from COVID-19 rise to 19 in Pike

Pike County has lost another resident to COVID-19 with the 19th victim confirmed as of press time Monday. There have been 86 confirmed cases in the past two weeks, compared to 93 for the previous two-week period. There have been a total of 924 confirmed cases since March with 19 deaths, 10 probable deaths and 60 hospitalizations.
Of the 19 confirmed victims of the coronavirus, the average age was 70, the youngest was a 42-year-old male and the oldest was listed as 90+ years old on the Georgia Department of Public Health website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
Eight of the victims were listed as having underlying health conditions while another eight had no other contributing illnesses and three were listed as having unknown medical issues. Of the 19, eight were female and 11 were male.
Statewide, there were 772,978 confirmed cases, 13,326 deaths, 1,766 probable deaths and 51,842 hospitalizations as of Monday.
Cases have increased in the Pike County school system according to the COVID-19 Data Report at pike.k12.ga.us numbers that were updated Feb. 5. There are currently 28 students who are COVID-19 positive and nine adults, an increase of two for each category compared to the previous week. There were 18 positive students at the middle school, five at the high school, two at the elementary and NGA schools and one at the primary school. Four adults at the middle school, two at the primary, two at the elementary and one at the high school are COVID-19 positive. There are currently 299 students quarantined for close contact to a student with COVID-19, including 192 at the middle school, 44 at the high school, 32 at the elementary school, 20 at the primary school, 10 at the Ninth Grade Academy and one at the pre-K.
Since school started, there have been a total of 181 students with confirmed cases, 78 adults with confirmed cases, 2,008 students who returned from quarantine and 158 adults who returned from quarantine.