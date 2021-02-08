Orvis Haney

Mr. Orvis G. Haney, age 77, of Meansville, passed away February 6, 2021. He was born in Lawrenceville, son of the late Hubert Haney and Wynette McClain Haney. Mr. Haney was a veteran of the United States Navy. He moved to Pike County in 1979, and was a long-time member of Mt. Gap Church at The Rock. He worked for the GA Department of Transportation for 33 years before retiring. He enjoyed researching genealogy, junking, spending time with his grandchildren, and watching them play sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Haney.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Elaine Pitts Haney; daughters and sons-in-law: Donna Haney, Stephanie and Michael Richardson and Tina and Billy Smith all of Meansville; grandchildren: Cole Smith, Nate Richardson, Lainey Smith, Jake Richardson, Ben Richardson, Max Smith, AnnaKay Richardson and Ruby Smith; brother and sister-in-law: Douglas and Joyce Haney of Alpharetta; sister: Drema Angel of Alpharetta; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, February 9, 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 11 AM, at Mt. Gap Church. Pastor John Price and Pastor Billy Smith will officiate. A private family graveside service will be held at Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
Those wishing to make donations may do so to Mt. Gap Church Building Fund, 2746 Pine Valley Rd., The Rock, GA 30285
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.