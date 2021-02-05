Pat Johnson

Mrs. Patricia (Pat) Ruth Cole Johnson, age 78, of Williamson, passed away February 2, 2021, at Eternal Hope Hospice. She was born in Atlanta, GA, daughter of the late Jessie Cole and Ruth Mason Cole. Pat had been an active member of Concord Baptist Church since 1971, where she held many titles. She was Director of the Forever Young Club, one of the caretakers of the lovely flowers and shrubs on the church grounds, and preparer of the weekly church bulletin newsletter. She was very active in her community as the county organizer for the quarterly Red Cross blood drive, and the Regional Director for Operation Christmas Child.
Pat was active in the lives of her family. When Jack and her boys began racing, Pat became a Registrar for SCCA Racing, registering each driver before their race. She was always part of the pit crew when Jack (#58) was racing.
Pat was a homemaker, and a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the ultimate People Person. She loved people, and nothing stopped her from letting them know how much she cared.
Pat is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years: Jack Johnson; children and their spouses: Briar and Kim Johnson, Tonya and James Corbett and Kyle and Bethany Johnson all of Williamson; grandchildren: Andrew Johnson, Daulton Corbett, Maison Corbett and Jax Johnson.
A private family burial will be held at Pat and Jack’s farm in the Johnson Family Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Yearwood and Pastor Chris Teasley will officiate.
A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church. Please drop in or come and stay a while.
The family would like to thank Eternal Hope Hospice for the loving and kind care they gave to Pat.
Flowers will be accepted but those wishing to make donations may do so to the Forever Young Club through Concord Baptist Church at P.O. Box 181, Concord, GA 30206, the American Red Cross, or Operation Christmas Child in memory of Pat.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.