John Randall "Randy" Carter

A disciple of Christ, John "Randy" Carter, 68, lived out his life in such a way that when he arrived in Heaven on the morning of Tuesday, February 2, 2021, we can be assured he heard the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
The son of the late Ethel Lee Pitts Carter and John Edmond Carter, Randy was born on October 4, 1952, in Zebulon, Georgia. He graduated from Pike County High School where he was a talented basketball player. During that time, Randy worked for his parents at their local grocery store, Pitts and Carter Grocery on Meriwether Street in Griffin. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree (BSBA) at the University of West Georgia before accepting a position with the Atlanta Control Center in Hampton. Randy worked there for 27 years as a Full Performance Level (FPL) Air Traffic Controller until his retirement in 2005.
Randy loved his family unconditionally. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Rosemary Dunn. Together, they raised two beautiful and intelligent children. He was involved in everything his children did to include coaching their sports teams. Randy especially loved being the best "Pop-Pop" to his two granddaughters, Elleigh Rose and Stella Ruth, who were his world. He was also a fantastic son and caretaker who lived out the Bible verse Exodus 20:12, "Honour thy mother and father" which he did to the fullest, especially in the caring of his own father who passed away in 2018.
In his spare time, Randy enjoyed storytelling and was the best at it, so much so that when he told a story, one would look around as if the events were occurring right there in front of them. His sense of humor and sharp wit could make you laugh and share his contagious smile. He also enjoyed woodworking, wood carving, reading, fishing, working outside, cooking, riding motorcycles and sitting around campfires. His talents were truly multitude. Most of all, Randy put his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Randy's memory will live on through the hearts of those who were blessed enough to know and love him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Alva Carter.
His legacy will live on through his beloved wife of 46 years, Rosemary Dunn Carter; children, John Brandon Carter (Kaci) and Miranda Leigh Hassan (Zach); granddaughters, Elleigh Rose Hassan and Estelle Ruth Hassan; siblings, Terry Carter (Elena), Sherrill Saxon, Linda Gill, Ted Carter, and Robin Carter (Lisa); as well as many beloved extended family members and friends.
A visitation with Randy's family will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 2pm until 3pm at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon, GA. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held immediately following at 3pm in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Reverend John Blackmon officiating. Afterward, Randy will be laid to rest at Fincher Memorial Park in Meansville, GA. At the family's request, please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made in Randy’s memory to the Children’s Heart Foundation or the American Heart Association.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.