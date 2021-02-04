Willis Benson Hilley, Sr, age 88, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence surround by his family.
Mr. Hilley was born November 2, 1932 in Anderson, South Carolina. He was the owner of Hilley Seat Cover and Awning Center in Williamson, GA. Mr. Hilley was a hard worker and a southern gentleman. He was an active member of the Mason Lodge 413. He was also a Shriner who was part of the Yaarab Shrine Temple. Mr. Hilley was active in the community serving more than 30 years on the city council in Williamson, GA. Mr. Hilley was preceded in death by his parents, Edgebert and Ruby Sanders Hilley; first wife, Betty Jane Hilley; granddaughter, Billy Jo Hilley; great-grandchild, Presley Blake Murrels, sisters, Maggie Smith, Louise Hilley, Elizabeth Eason and Margie Mann.
Mr. Hilley is survived by his wife, Matha Ellen Hilley; children, Benny Hilley (Sherry), Mike Hilley (Toni) and Deborah Jane Lawrence; grandchildren, Kathy Jo Lawrence, Amanda Hall (Richard), Daryl Hilley (Heather), Troy Hilley (Ellee), Stephanie Hilley Fuller (Rex) and Brandy Moody (Terrell); great-grandchildren, Dakota Lawrence, Benson Treyce Jones, Asa Lawrence, Heather Lawrence, Ricky Hall, Mckenzie Romie, Harrison Hilley, Owen Hilley, Beckett Hilley, Tyler Ford, Madison Payne, Cam Payne and Elijah Payne; sister-in-law, Edna Jordan (Chuck); brother-in-law, Hahira, Georgia; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A visitation for Mr. Willis Benson Hilley, Sr. will be Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Reverend Rocky Stubbs and Reverend John Nance will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church Children’s Fund, 100 Lakeside Dr. Williamson, GA 30292.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements
Please join the family at www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.comto leave a condolence or a memory on his web page.