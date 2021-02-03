Luther Fletcher

Mr. Luther Edward Fletcher, age 85, of Meansville, GA, passed away February 1, 2021. He was born in Fitzgerald, GA, son of the late Mark Edward (M.E.) Fletcher and Mable Bishop Fletcher. Luther was a letter carrier for the Jonesboro Post Office. After retiring, he became a shipping inspector for international cargo. He raised horses and cows and was affectionately called a “porch swing rancher.” Luther became a born again Christian February 1970. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Zebulon. He enjoyed the North Georgia Mountains and he loved his family.
