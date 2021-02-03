/Unitedbank
Luther Fletcher

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
Death Notices
Wednesday, February 3. 2021
Mr. Luther Edward Fletcher, age 85, of Meansville, GA, passed away February 1, 2021.  He was born in Fitzgerald, GA, son of the late Mark Edward (M.E.) Fletcher and Mable Bishop Fletcher.  Luther was a letter carrier for the Jonesboro Post Office. After retiring, he became a shipping inspector for international cargo. He raised horses and cows and was affectionately called a “porch swing rancher.”  Luther became a born again Christian February 1970.  He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Zebulon. He enjoyed the North Georgia Mountains and he loved his family.


He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Alice Marks Fletcher; sons: Michael Edward Fletcher (Lori), Clayton Bryant Fletcher (Kacey), Clinton Matthew Fletcher (Ginger), and Luther Brady Fletcher (Laneise); grandchildren: Blake (Emily), Taylor (Owen), Brantley, Hayden, Aaron, Tyler, Faith and Loren; sister: Shelby Bork (Walt); nephew: Mark Hilton; brother-in-law: Bryant Marks; and numerous cousins.
 
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 4, at 2:30 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor S. T. Janney and Pastor Nesbitt Odom officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
 
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the funeral home.            
     
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
