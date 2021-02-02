/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Teen dies after accidental shooting

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, February 2. 2021
A 17 year old died after being shot around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 44 Fourth Street in Concord.

"The preliminary investigation has shown this incident to be an accident. An individual in an adjacent room is believed to have dropped a firearm causing it to discharge through a wall striking the victim. The investigation into this matter is ongoing," said the Pike County Sheriff's Office press release.

A seventeen year old male was shot while inside the residence. He was transported for medical treatment but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The Sheriff's office press release stated the names of those involved will not be released at this time.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter