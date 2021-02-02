A 17 year old died after being shot around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 44 Fourth Street in Concord.
"The preliminary investigation has shown this incident to be an accident. An individual in an adjacent room is believed to have dropped a firearm causing it to discharge through a wall striking the victim. The investigation into this matter is ongoing," said the Pike County Sheriff's Office press release.
Teen dies after accidental shooting
