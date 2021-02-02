Jerry Laabs

Mr. Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Laabs, age 71, of Zebulon, passed away January 30, 2021. He was born in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, son of the late Desmond E. Laabs and Lucille Smith Laabs. In his early years, Jerry worked in landscaping and construction. He moved to Georgia in 1979 and then to Pike County in 1982. He enjoyed working with his hands, gardening and singing. Jerry became a born again Christian in March, 1985, and was an active member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. For the past five years, he loved and delighted in visiting and singing to the residents of local nursing homes in Pike, Lamar and Spalding Counties. Jerry never met a stranger and always took the opportunity to share Christ with everyone he met. If you knew Jerry, you knew he loved the Lord, loved his wife and loved his family deeply.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Laabs.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, whom he loved dearly: Debra Eppinger Laabs; children: Jason Paul Chase-Dobiash (Nicole) and Melissa Rae Kaufmann (Chris); grandchildren: Alessandra Kaufmann, Gabriel Kaufmann, Savannah Kaufmann, Joshua Kaufmann, Emma Dobiash, Carson Dobiash and Miles Dobiash; sisters and brothers: Joan Evans, Chuck Laabs, Mary Hartwig, Rose Laabs, Jim Laabs (Joan), Bill Laabs and Ken Laabs (Jodee); many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 5, 2 p.m., at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Thompson and Pastor Harvey Wilson officiating.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, 1-2 p.m., at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.