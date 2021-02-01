Pike County's recently elected District 131 Rep. Beth Camp will hold a press conference to discuss a House resolution that seeks to set congressional term limits on Feb. 2, 2021 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at South Wing of the State Capitol.
If adopted by the Georgia General Assembly, House Resolution 39 would request that U.S. Congress call a convention to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to set term limits for both members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.
For more information on HR 39, go to legis.ga.gov/legislation/59004.
State Representative Beth Camp (R-Concord) was sworn into office as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Jan. 11, the first day of the 2021-2022 legislative term. The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named Rep. Camp to the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications and State Planning and Community Affairs committees.