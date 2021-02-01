Black History Month: Stories of hope, sacrifice

As citizens celebrate Black History month across the nation, local heroes were honored for giving the ultimate sacrifice during World War I.
See page 2A of the Feb. 3 edition for the full story on the American Legion Post 197’s celebration of four black soldiers who volunteered to serve - and gave up their lives - in the first World War, including William E. Bankston, Green Blackman, John G. McLendon and Ben L. Scott.
“When World War I started, many African-Americans chose to prove their right to equality by serving their country,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “More than 350,000 African-Americans served during World War I. Roughly, 200,000 black troops were shipped overseas.
With those sacrifices and many others, blacks have shaped the history of this nation. Recent history has been made as well as Reverend Raphael Warnock was sworn in Jan. 20 as the first black Senator from Georgia and Kamala Harris was sworn in to become the first black, south Asian and female to hold the office of Vice President of the United States of America.
“This is a great day for Georgia and for our country. Today, my father, a veteran and son of south Georgia, would have been 104 years old,” said Warnock. “Our country’s first black, woman Vice President swore in his son, Georgia’s first black United States Senator. That this is even possible is a testament to the promise of our democracy and the covenant we share with one another as Americans. At the same time, our nation faces multiple crises brought into sharper focus by a once in a century pandemic. Congress must get to work immediately to overcome the challenges impacting the lives and livelihoods of Georgians, and people across the country.”