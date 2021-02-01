Randy Clark

Mr. Randolph (Randy) Alton Clark, age 66, of Milner, passed away January 29, 2021. Randy was born in Barnesville, son of the late James Alton Clark and Martha Estelle Tidwell Clark. Randy graduated from Pike County High School in 1973. He worked at Bridgestone (Bandag) in Griffin for 30 years. He was a member of Open Arms Baptist Church in Zebulon. He loved the Lord and his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Randy lived life smiling and loved talking and laughing with everyone. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Go Dawgs!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vanessa Clark and his father-in-law, John T. Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Sandra H. Clark; children and their spouses: Jennifer and Bruce Zeager of Barnesville, Craig and Tanya Clark of Zebulon, and Nick and Stephanie Clark of Zebulon; grandchildren: Autumn Clark, Ty Clark, Callista Clark, Landon Clark, Alayna Clark, McKinleah Zeager and Joseph Zeager; brothers and sisters-in-law: Mike and Marcia Clark of Jackson and Mark and Marcia Clark of Zebulon; mother-in-law: Jean Hamilton of Barnesville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: David and Bobbie Hamilton of Griffin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, January 31, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 1, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Ison officiating.
Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.