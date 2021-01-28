Daniel Grady Haygood, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home in Thomaston on January 26, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born July 20, 1935, to Daniel Grady Haygood, Sr., and Nannie Celia Abercrombie Haygood in Culloden and lived there for many years. He graduated from Mary Persons High School in Forsyth where he still enjoyed friendships from those days and had very fond memories of playing on the football team.
Dan married Ruth Martin of Forsyth and they were blessed with three sons: Daniel, Steve and Scott. Moving to Thomaston in 1973, Dan and Ruth developed and settled their beloved Curtain Forrest neighborhood.
Growing up in his family’s various agricultural endeavors, he later transitioned to insurance and financial services along with other fascinating entrepreneurial ventures.
For many years he enjoyed vegetable gardening, giving it up only as the local deer population dined relentlessly in his garden. Dan was a devoted church servant being a member and deacon first at Culloden Primitive Baptist Church and then Grace Primitive Baptist Church.
His parents, Daniel Grady Haygood, Sr., and Nannie Celia Abercrombie Haygood, and his grandson, Samuel Lawton Haygood, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Ruth, and by Daniel Curtis and Cynthia Harney Haygood of Watkinsville, Steven Forrest Haygood of Butler and Scott Alan and Stefanie Sigler Haygood of Alpharetta; granddaughter Caitlin McNabb Haygood of Atlanta and grandsons Brenton West Haygood of Athens, William Dean Haygood of Auburn, AL, and Taylor Scott Haygood of Alpharetta.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Primitive Baptist Church.
A service celebrating his life will be announced at a later date.
