The Pike County High School wrestling team earned the Area 2AAA Dual Championship after defeating Mary Persons 69-12 in the finals. The Area 2AAA Dual Champion competitors included seniors Malikhy Ray, John Lovett and Dexter Garner, juniors Charley Harper, Kaden Norris, Sam Oliver, Dawson Guest, Cooper Jones and William Lemachs, sophomores Jacob Thompson, Luke Woerner, Gage Lee, Jakilen King, Kevin Godwin, Braden Skinner, Lane Woodward, Ben Earls and Jesse Cobb and freshmen Aiden Stanley, Luke Moon, Hayden Littleton, Tanner Vaughn, Jack Barron and Andrew Hood.
Area Dual champions!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks