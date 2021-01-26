/Unitedbank
Area Dual champions!

The Pike County High School wrestling team became Area 2AAA Dual Champions after defeating Mary Persons 69-12 in the finals.

The Pirates Wrestling team hosted Appling County, Addairsville and Burke County over the weekend with the winner advancing to the Dual State.
The Area 2AAA Dual Champion competitors included seniors Malikhy Ray, John Lovett and Dexter Garner, juniors Charley Harper, Kaden Norris, Sam Oliver, Dawson Guest, Cooper Jones and William Lemachs, sophomores Jacob Thompson, Luke Woerner, Gage Lee, Jakilen King, Kevin Godwin, Braden Skinner, Lane Woodward, Ben Earls and Jesse Cobb and freshmen Aiden Stanley, Luke Moon, Hayden Littleton, Tanner Vaughn, Jack Barron and Andrew Hood.
