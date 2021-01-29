/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Two special elections planned for March 16

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Friday, January 29. 2021
Pike County will have two special elections in March to fill council member seats in the cities of Molena and Williamson.

Those desiring to run for the Molena Council Post 3 seat may qualify Monday, Feb. 1 to Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Molena City Hall, 10 Spring Road. The qualifying fee is $9.

Qualifying for candidates for the Williamson Post 2 council member position to fill the unexpired term of Melissa Kelsey will be held from Wednesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 19 at Williamson City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the office closing for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. The qualifying fee is $25.

Residents of the Molena and Williamson districts may cast their ballots at Molena City Hall and Williamson City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day Tuesday, March 16.

The last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the March Special Election and Runoff Election is Feb. 16, 2021.

Other local elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 with qualifying information in a future edition of the Pike County Journal Reporter. The last day to register and be eligible to vote in the Nov. 2 general election is Monday, Oct. 4.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter