Early voting ongoing

Early voting is ongoing for the Feb. 9 election for District Attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit which includes Pike, Spalding, Upson and Fayette counties. In the first week of early voting, 236 Pike citizens cast their ballots.
“Local elections are very important,” said election supervisor Lynn Vickers. “Please come out and vote!”
Early voting will continue on week days through Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the elections office in Zebulon on Jackson Street. Citizens may also cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Republican candidate Marie Broder is currently District Attorney and prior to that served as Assistant DA. She was appointed to fill a vacancy left when former DA Ben Coker became a Superior Court Judge.
Democratic candidate Rev. Dexter Winbush is a private attorney in criminal and civil litigation and practices law in Fayetteville and Griffin.